A resident of East Vernon Avenue contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Saturday alleging someone had broken into a garage and vandalized his vehicle.
A police officer answered the call but found no evidence to support the complainant’s claim the garage had been broken into or that an unknown party had damaged the vehicle.
