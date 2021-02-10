A caller notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday about people allegedly pounding the windows and doors of her home and also shining flashlights into the house.
The caller was seeking advice from an Otter Tail County deputy about the night disturbance.
The deputy advised the complainant to call 911 if the disturbance was repeated. The deputy also advised the complainant to get a description of the person and/or a vehicle. The deputy and the complainant also discussed the possibility of installing a motion light on the property.
