At 8:47 a.m. Tuesday the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office received some limited information about a drone flying over his property. 

The caller was concerned that someone in the sheriff’s office was flying the drone. He asked for information about a license and wanted to know if law enforcement was required to have a warrant in order to fly a drone.

The caller also said he believed someone was flying drones over his parent’s home, a claim he could not substantiate.

