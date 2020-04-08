At 8:47 a.m. Tuesday the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office received some limited information about a drone flying over his property.
The caller was concerned that someone in the sheriff’s office was flying the drone. He asked for information about a license and wanted to know if law enforcement was required to have a warrant in order to fly a drone.
The caller also said he believed someone was flying drones over his parent’s home, a claim he could not substantiate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.