A yellow Labrador retriever tied to the bumper of a dark green Ford Explorer Thursday afternoon on North Tower Road compelled a person to notify the Fergus Falls Police Department. 

The caller was concerned about the dog’s safety because they did not see a water dish.

The officer assigned the call found that the owner of the dog was shopping nearby at a flea market. The officer also discovered the dog had been provided with a water dish but that it was out of sight.

The officer got back to the complainant who agreed it was better the dog was outside the vehicle. 

