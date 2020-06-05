A yellow Labrador retriever tied to the bumper of a dark green Ford Explorer Thursday afternoon on North Tower Road compelled a person to notify the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The caller was concerned about the dog’s safety because they did not see a water dish.
The officer assigned the call found that the owner of the dog was shopping nearby at a flea market. The officer also discovered the dog had been provided with a water dish but that it was out of sight.
The officer got back to the complainant who agreed it was better the dog was outside the vehicle.
