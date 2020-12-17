At 2:58 a.m. Wednesday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible kidnapping.
The complainant believed he had seen a girl being taken from her home and said the abductor’s vehicle was driving back and forth on County Highway 1.
A deputy determined the caller was hallucinating and going through withdrawal. He went voluntarily to Lake Region Healthcare for an evaluation.
