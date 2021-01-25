A female caller who phoned Otter Tail County Dispatch Wednesday, Jan. 20 reported she did not feel well and added that she did not know her address.

The call was treated as a medical emergency and the caller’s address was pinpointed. Upon arrival, deputies had to search for her. She was found hiding in an upstairs closet.

The caller was medically cleared but underlying issues were noted. She 

refused transport by the Perham Ambulance.

Load comments