A caller reported that they had given out their bank information in a potential scam and was looking for advice from the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday on what to do next.
The complainant had given out their account number to a caller representing Bradford Exchange for a medical alert item. The complainant already spoke with their bank and the account is being monitored.
The complainant had no loss and will contact law enforcement if they need further assistance.
