A call was made to the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday from a property on the 900 block of East Highland Avenue after the caller noticed the home was damaged.
According to the report, a window on the north side of the residence was damaged, but it did not appear that anyone gained entry. The cost of the damage was unknown.
