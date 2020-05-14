The Fergus Falls Police Department was alerted late Tuesday by a caller on East Vernon Avenue who said he had been assaulted.
The complainant could provide no information other than someone had punched him and spilled his cereal. He denied needing medical attention and said he did not wish to press charges.
