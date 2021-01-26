A woman living on East Alcott Avenue was visited Friday by a man who asked her where he could find her daughter. When the woman said she had no daughter the man refused to believe her. The homeowner said the man mumbled something about being lied to and then left.
Police officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the man.
