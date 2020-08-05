A caller who had taken an interest in a white pickup parked at 430th Avenue and State Highway 78 near Ottertail contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.
The caller alleged the truck had been parked on the same spot since Sunday. It was suspected that the owner was a fisherman.
A deputy checked the north and west side of the lake as well as west of the intersection but was unable to locate anyone.
