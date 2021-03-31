A caller on North Union Avenue reported an assault to law enforcement Monday.

The caller said his wife had been walking by a black car and had spotted three people inside in a scuffle. The front seat passenger had a gun and another person was trying to take it away.

The officer who responded observed a BB gun in the rear seat of the vehicle. The officer talked to two people walking through a park who admitted to playing with the BB gun. They denied any altercation had taken place. They were warned about the use of BB guns in city limits.

