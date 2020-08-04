The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a call Friday from a complainant that received a bad check for a vehicle purchase.
According to the report, the complainant received a personal check from a family member to purchase the vehicle. The following day they received a call from the family member to inform them that the check would bounce because they needed to pay a different bill.
After some discussion, the two sides made arrangement for payment of the vehicle at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.