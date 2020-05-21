A caller’s children playing in a wooded area Wednesday reported encountering a male in his 20s wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie and a mask. They also said he had a gun.
A Fergus Falls police officer walked through the woods and nearby areas but found no one matching the description. The officer also spoke with pedestrians in the area but none of them had seen the suspect.
The officer stopped at the complainant’s residence to speak with the children. Backyard cameras in the area were never triggered.
