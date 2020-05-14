Suspicions were aroused Tuesday when a caller reported seeing someone in a gray van stop and open their mailbox.
An Otter Tail County deputy found nothing had been stolen from the complainant’s mailbox, which was on a Detroit Lakes delivery route.
Becker County authorities were contacted but they had no reports of mischief or theft.
