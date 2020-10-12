A resident of 480th Avenue informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a man had cut the lock on a gate and was trespassing on her property. She had asked him to leave but he had refused.
A deputy checked with the man who said he had an easement to use the road. He added that he had cut a link in the chain, not the lock.
It was determined to be a civil matter.
