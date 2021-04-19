Fergus Falls Police received a call Thursday from a woman who reported that a woman had shown up in a pickup on Wednesday and taken her son’s items off of a porch on North Mill Street.
Police learned that two people who were ending their relationship had a disagreement over the ownership of certain property between them. The complainant did not want her son’s friends picking up the property because they were grabbing the wrong items. The complainant was informed of the civil, harassment (HRO) and trespassing processes.
