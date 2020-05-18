A caller reported a person running between houses on East Hillside Avenue Friday to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The unknown person had been walking until being seen by the caller. The suspect then hid behind a tree and yelled at the caller.
Police checked the area but did not locate the suspect.
