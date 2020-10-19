A complaint was made Wednesday, Oct. 14 involving what the caller felt was suspicious activity.
A yellow pickup had been observed sitting in a church parking lot almost every night for an hour or so. The caller believed drugs and her son were both involved.
A deputy located the pickup at a residence near the church but there were no signs of anything criminal in nature.
The officer thinks it was part of an ongoing dispute between the complainant and the registered owner of the vehicle.
