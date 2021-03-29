A caller on 110th Street reported a possible drive-by shooting Saturday. The caller alleged several shots had been taken at his house with a semiautomatic rifle. Vehicle tracks appeared to head west.
Two Otter Tail County deputies responded. They were told that 6-8 rounds had been fired in an unknown direction from the road in front of the complainant’s home. The caller could not supply a vehicle or description of the alleged shooter. Deputies did not locate any shell casings. They talked to two people walking in the area but were told they had not heard any shots.
Deputies later made contact with a neighbor who said they had been target shooting in a safe direction.
When informed of the source of the shots by a deputy the complainant wished to know exactly where the shots had been coming from. He was told nothing criminal had taken place.
The caller and his wife called back at 9:17 p.m. to report more gunfire. Two deputies said the complainant and his wife had called in multiple times about a “suspicious vehicle” on Highway 59. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to substantiate any sort of crime. The vehicle in question observed was found parked at the registered owner’s address. No contact was made because of the hour and that no crime had been committed.
