The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office advised a caller June 12 about a scam to purchase a puppy.
The caller stated that they attempted to purchase a puppy online and paid for the animal with Western Union. After realizing it was a scam, the caller cancelled the transaction and was reporting the scam per the request of Western Union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.