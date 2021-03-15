A caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday after allegedly receiving two packages of Silver Morgan Dollars from Paypal. The caller had not ordered the coins.
When he took them to Treasure Island Coins in Fargo he was told they were counterfeit and proceeded to contact the Secret Service.
The caller was not out any money.
