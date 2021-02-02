A caller notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after passing a lake twice in one hour and spotting an ice auger and a sled on the ice both times.
The caller asked for a welfare check because they saw no one around either time.
A deputy checked the sled and found it had been pulled there by a four-wheeler and left. The deputy found no location where anyone had gone through the ice.
