At 8:33 p.m. Wednesday the smell of an electrical fire was noticed on the north side of the Community Ice Arena on Friberg Avenue in the smoke stack parking lot.
A Fergus Falls officer checked the area and noticed smoke was coming from the north side of town. The smell was also reported north of the city limits on 250th Street and County Highway 27.
The officer was unable to pinpoint the cause.
