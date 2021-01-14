When a resident of Bill’s Beach Road, located between West McDonald and Big McDonald Lake, spotted the driver of a pickup unloading an ATV and driving it toward shore on Tuesday he called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said he suspected the ATV operator was casing cabins.

A deputy located the suspect who said he was staying at a friend’s home who lived on the lake. The deputy checked fish houses in the area and nothing appeared to be out of place. 

The ATV driver was later issued a warning for failing to display a shelter license.

