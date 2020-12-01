A message left on the Fergus Falls Police Department’s answering machine at 9:47 p.m. Monday gave the impression of suspicious behavior on the part of an older male.

The complainant alleged that on Nov. 27 a suspicious vehicle pulled over and the driver opened his door and indicated he wanted to talk to the complainant. When she started walking away he requested that she come over to his vehicle and close the door.

The police were provided with a license plate number and a description of the car.

Load comments