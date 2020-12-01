A message left on the Fergus Falls Police Department’s answering machine at 9:47 p.m. Monday gave the impression of suspicious behavior on the part of an older male.
The complainant alleged that on Nov. 27 a suspicious vehicle pulled over and the driver opened his door and indicated he wanted to talk to the complainant. When she started walking away he requested that she come over to his vehicle and close the door.
The police were provided with a license plate number and a description of the car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.