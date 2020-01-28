A caller reported the theft of a $2 aluminum scoop shovel Sunday on the 800 block of North Buse Street.
The shovel had a short handle and a hose clamp around the scoop end.
The complainant had last seen the shovel in the box of his pickup at 5:15 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot.
