An incident demanding EMS attention was reported in Otter Tail County Thursday.
The caller reported chest and back pain and was bleeding from a head wound after the tree he was cutting down dropped a branch on him, knocking him down. He had driven his horse and buggy back to his residence and called 911.
It was determined the man had suffered chest and shoulder injuries but appeared to be nonlife-threatening.
