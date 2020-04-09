A caller asked for a welfare check on his wife Monday because she had earlier told him she was on the side of the road.

An Otter Tail County deputy found the complainant and his wife were separated and going through a divorce. He was also told the complainant was worried his wife was in trouble with her new boyfriend.

When the deputy located the man’s wife she said she did not need any assistance. The complainant was advised to stop contacting her.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments