A resident of Green Acres Drive alleged that four or five people were knocking on her windows Friday in an attempt to frighten her.
When a Fergus Falls police officer answered the call he found three males working on a car engine. They denied knocking on the complainant’s window but added that the bass stereo in their car had been loud earlier in the evening. They agreed to keep the stereo volume down.
In speaking with the complainant later the officer was informed that no one had knocked on her windows that evening but someone had knocked on the windows the evening prior. She had not elected to notify the police at that time.
