The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident of 215th Avenue Wednesday about a loaded trailer parked in his yard.
The caller said the trailer did not belong to him. He had not been able to find out who owned it. There was a tarped item on the trailer, possibly a motor. The caller wanted the evidence documented in case it was stolen property.
A deputy examined the older two-wheel trailer and found a large generator strapped and tarped to it. Tire tracks and shoe impressions had been obscured by recent snowfall.
