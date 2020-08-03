A caller reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department that someone was attempting to scam them Thursday.
According to the complaint, the caller stated that they were receiving scam calls from a restricted number. The scammer knew their Social Security number and that they had trouble with their hands. The caller agreed to free delivery of gloves and was charged $250.
Law enforcement advised the caller not to give any information over the phone and was given an identity theft form.
