A caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday to share some insight about shingling in cold weather.
He pointed out that a contractor had been shingling a house in 5 degree temperatures on Saturday. Since he knew something about roofing, he wanted other homeowners to know that shingling in cold weather shortened the lifespan of the shingles.
