The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday from a complainant that wanted to report a medical scam.
The complainant had received a call from a medical supply company asking for their Medicare number for the purchase of a back brace. The complainant provided the number, but later spoke with Medicare, who did not authorize the transaction.
