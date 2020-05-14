A complainant reported Wednesday that his son’s earbuds had been stolen but that he had located them with GPS tracking. The complainant was en route to the location and wanted advice from law enforcement.
Two deputies checked the location and found it was owned and occupied by an older couple with adult children. They knew nothing about the stolen earbuds. They also did not know of any teenagers living in the area.
