A deputy sheriff spoke with a complainant Friday who believed someone had broken into his home.
The complainant said his gun safe door was open and the frame of a window was broken.
The deputy investigated but found no tracks and after looking at the window frame deduced that a rodent could have chewed on it.
Nothing appeared to be missing.
On Saturday the complainant called again and stated that a gang of squirrels had been entering his home through the chimney.
