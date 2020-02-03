A deputy sheriff spoke with a complainant Friday who believed someone had broken into his home. 

The complainant said his gun safe door was open and the frame of a window was broken.

The deputy investigated but found no tracks and after looking at the window frame deduced that a rodent could have chewed on it.

Nothing appeared to be missing.

On Saturday the complainant called again and stated that a gang of squirrels had been entering his home through the chimney.

