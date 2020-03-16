When a caller’s disability check was mailed to him instead of being electronically deposited he told the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that he suspected the letter had been poisoned.

A deputy spoke with the complainant who said he believed the company that pays his worker’s compensation claim may have intentionally contaminated his check with the coronavirus to avoid further benefit payments.

The deputy advised the complainant of his options for having the mail tested at his expense if he felt it was necessary.

 

 

 

