A complainant informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening that he had received a check for a trailer that was made out for more than the amount he was asking.
The caller told a deputy that the overage was supposed to pay for having the trailer moved. He also told the deputy that he was warned it was a scam and not to proceed any further.
No loss of money was reported.
