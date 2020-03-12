A complainant informed the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening that he had received a check for a trailer that was made out for more than the amount he was asking.  

The caller told a deputy that the overage was supposed to pay for having the trailer moved. He also told the deputy that he was warned it was a scam and not to proceed any further.

No loss of money was reported.

