A caller from a business on College Way told the Fergus Falls police Wednesday that a male customer appeared to be passing out in a chair. The man walked out to an unknown location. The caller said there was a woman in the car that he had arrived in who also appeared to be passed out. 

An officer reported that neither party showed any signs of impairment or evidence of recent drug use. The female said she had been staring at her phone while waiting.

Load comments