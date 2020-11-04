A caller alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a white car with county markings on the door had visited his farm. The caller was wondering why the car had stopped and if it constituted trespassing. A deputy checked with the assessor’s office and was informed the visitor was probably from their office.
