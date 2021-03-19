The Fergus Falls Police Department received a request for assistance Thursday about a city employee who had been in an abusive relationship with a man living in another state. The complainant was told the employee had contacted the police department before and had been told what she could do to protect herself.
The employee told the police they would be receiving a picture of the man for reference in case he showed up in Fergus Falls.
