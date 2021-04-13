The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about five cattle that had wandered onto another person’s property approximately 10 miles southwest of Sebeka around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the complainant reported being very angry, stating that he was going to “start shooting” cows if a deputy didn’t respond within 30 minutes. However, by the time a deputy arrived the owners of the cattle, an Amish family, had already retrieved their herd prior to law enforcement arriving. The sheriff’s office said a verbal warning for a public nuisance was given to the owner of the cattle.
Caller threatens to shoot cattle that wandered onto property
- James Allen
-
-
- 0
- Certified Peer Recovery Specialist
- Supervisory Position
- HELP WANTED Elks Point on Wall Lake Looking for an
- HELP WANTED West Central Community Services is hiring direct support
- HELP WANTED West Central Community Services is currently hiring a
- Star Bright Professional Cleaning Services Fergus Falls, is seeking drivers
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT custodial work at the Hansel Lake
- Administrative Assistant
- Land & Resources Seasonal Inspector
- OTC Child Social Worker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.