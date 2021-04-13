The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about five cattle that had wandered onto another person’s property approximately 10 miles southwest of Sebeka around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said the complainant reported being very angry, stating that he was going to “start shooting” cows if a deputy didn’t respond within 30 minutes. However, by the time a deputy arrived the owners of the cattle, an Amish family, had already retrieved their herd prior to law enforcement arriving. The sheriff’s office said a verbal warning for a public nuisance was given to the owner of the cattle.

