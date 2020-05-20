A complainant notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a neighbor was preparing to burn carpet and plastics. There was no burning in progress but items were stacked in his burning pit on Summer Haven Road.

A deputy confirmed that prohibited materials could be seen in the burn area. He made contact with the pit owner who explained he had placed items there until he returned to dispose of them properly. When the deputy advised him against burning prohibited materials he said he understood.

