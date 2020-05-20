A complainant notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a neighbor was preparing to burn carpet and plastics. There was no burning in progress but items were stacked in his burning pit on Summer Haven Road.
A deputy confirmed that prohibited materials could be seen in the burn area. He made contact with the pit owner who explained he had placed items there until he returned to dispose of them properly. When the deputy advised him against burning prohibited materials he said he understood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.