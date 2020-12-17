A caller informed the Fergus Falls Police Department Wednesday she thought it possible that a phone scammer would be showing up at her home on West Cherry Avenue. The appointment time was 3:30 p.m.
The complainant told an officer she had received scam calls attempting to obtain money orders from her. She had not given out any information and was not out any money. She agreed to contact the police if anymore arrived at the appointed hour.
