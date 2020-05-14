The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Wednesday to a compromised bank account belonging to a party on 220th Street.

The caller told a deputy they had received a call from a party purporting to be with the Amazon Fraud Department. The party wanted to reimburse the complainant $500 via gift cards because during the previous three weeks unknown people had withdrawn $500 on three different occasions.

The complainant’s bank had been notified and the account had been frozen.

