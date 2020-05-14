The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Wednesday to a compromised bank account belonging to a party on 220th Street.
The caller told a deputy they had received a call from a party purporting to be with the Amazon Fraud Department. The party wanted to reimburse the complainant $500 via gift cards because during the previous three weeks unknown people had withdrawn $500 on three different occasions.
The complainant’s bank had been notified and the account had been frozen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.