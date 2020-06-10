The Fergus Falls Police Department received a query Tuesday from a female resident of West Lincoln Avenue.
The complainant wished to know if it was legal for her neighbor to have a camera aimed at her house.
The police officer answering the call found no criminal issues with the placement of the neighbor’s camera.
