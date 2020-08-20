The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report Wednesday that a presidential campaign sign had disappeared from a yard on North Union Avenue. 

An officer found the sign had been stolen between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Reports of campaign signs being taken from yards around Fergus Falls have been common over the last two weeks.

The victim of the theft was informed that her sign would be returned if law enforcement came across a large amount of signs.

Load comments