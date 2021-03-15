The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a camper fire Wednesday 9-miles north of Rothsay on County Highway 30.
Two Otter Tail deputies responded to the scene. They reported the camper to be a total loss along with a Chevrolet cargo van.
One person was inside the camper when a propane heater caught fire but he was able to safely escape the fire along with a pet.
