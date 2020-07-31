A Fergus Falls police officer was dispatched to DeLagoon Park Drive Tuesday after a city employee registered an ATV complaint.
The complainant had been told by people at two campsites that four-wheelers were possibly doing damage near an old farm site. The officer observed no damage but spoke with a person who put the blame on another who was not present. The officer advised him to get the four-wheelers out of the park removing the temptation for others to make bad choices.
