The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a Vining resident Friday that someone had set up a tent on the backside of his property.
The caller said he did not mind them camping on his property but he was worried that they would be too cold.
A deputy found the tent unoccupied with no signs of occupancy. The deputy believes the tent may have blown out of someone’s pickup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.